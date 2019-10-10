Billy Joel to perform at Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Billy Joel will make his inaugural concert appearance at Notre Dame Stadium on June 20. Tickets for the general public go on sale October 18 at 10:00 a.m.

Joel has appeared at the University of Notre Dame twice previously, but never at Notre Dame Stadium.

Returning to South Bend for the first time in 24 years, Billy Joel’s previous appearances at Notre Dame were at the Joyce Center in 1984 and the Stepan Center in 1996.

Billy Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world and continues this achievement with an impressive run of sold-out consecutive stadium shows and concert arenas.

Over the last 25 years, Joel is reported to have sold 150 million records and has scored 33 consecutive Top 40 hits. According to Live Nation, Joel ranks as one of most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history.

“As we continue to work to bring world class events to Notre Dame and the greater South Bend/Elkhart region, we are excited to have Billy Joel play for his first time at Notre Dame Stadium on June 20, 2020,” said Micki Kidder, vice president for University Enterprises and Events at Notre Dame.