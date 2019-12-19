BioCrossroads adds to board of directors, names chair

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis-based- BioCrossroads has named Vice President of Industry and Government Affairs for Cook Group Dan Peterson chairman of its board of directors. The organization has also added seven new members to the board from Indiana University, Eli Lilly and Co. and Purdue University.

The new members include:

Dr. Richard DiMarchi, Indiana University

Dr. Ruth Gimeno, Eli Lilly and Company

Cris Johnston, State of Indiana

Marcela Kirberger, Roche Diagnostics Corporation North America

Dr. Theresa Mayer, Purdue University

Dr. Michael Mirro, Parkview Health

Ron Stiver, IU Health. Stiver will also join the Executive Committee for the organization.

“Dan Peterson has played an integral role in the advancement of BioCrossroads’ initiatives and in the Indiana life sciences community as a whole,” said Patty Martin, president and chief executive officer for BioCrossroads. “His leadership, along with the newly appointed members who represent a deep range of experience across a variety of life sciences and healthcare industries, will help continue our momentum while setting sites on future advancements for Indiana.”

