BKD to merge with North Carolina firm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Missouri-based accounting firm with a major Indiana presence is merging with another firm in North Carolina. BKD CPAs & Advisors says the combination with DHG will create a top 10 national professional services firm with $1.4 billion in revenue.

BKD has offices in Indianapolis, Bloomington, Evansville and Fort Wayne.

The firm says the combined entity will operate under a new name that will be announced at a later date. BKD Chief Executive Officer Tom Watson will serve as CEO of the new firm with DHG CEO Matt Snow serving as chair.

“For years, both BKD and DHG have built strong reputations as high-value, professional client service firms,” said Watson. “We’ve established complementary geographic footprints and strong capabilities in a range of critical service sectors. Together, as one organization, we will deepen our bench strength even further, allowing us to continue to serve our existing client base while also providing the resources necessary to serve an ever-increasing upstream client base.”

When the merger is complete, the combined firm will have more than 5,400 employees across 68 markets in 27 states, as well as the United Kingdom and the Cayman Islands.