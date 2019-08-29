Bloomington distillery up for USA Today awards

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Cardinal Spirits has been nominated for two national awards. A panel of experts for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards have nominated them for Best Craft Vodka Distillery and Best Craft Rum Distillery.

The distillery makes two vodkas, a grape-based vodka and Pride Vodka which is a special bottling of Cardinal’s signature vodka, which the company donates 10% of the proceeds of each bottle to various LGBTQ organizations. Cardinal makes two rums: Tiki Rum and Lake House Spiced Rum. The distillery currently distributes to 12 states and Washington D.C.

You can vote for Best Craft Vodka Distillery and for Best Rum Distillery daily through Monday, September 23. Winners will be announced on October 4.