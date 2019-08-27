Bloomington officials propose rate increase for sewer fees

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Sewer customers currently being served by the city of Bloomington Utilities could see a price increase in the coming months. CBU has proposed a rate increase of 3 percent for customers within city limits and 15 percent for those outside the city.

The jump in rates would support what officials call expansion and modernization of the service. An analysis and cost-of-service study commissioned by the city also supports the raise.

The proposed rate increases are based on calculations made by independent consultant Crowe LLP using CBU customer historical usage, current cost of materials, labor studies, and financial data.

“As Bloomington grows, it is our responsibility to maintain and improve our infrastructure,” said Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton in a news release. “We are at a critical juncture with our water utility to make changes that will conserve natural resources and support future generations of Bloomingtonians.”

Officials say the average residential CBU customer within the city billed for 3,000 gallons per month should expect their bills to increase by about 72 cents per month and a customer at the same usage level outside the city should expect an increase of about $3.60 per month.

“Bloomington needs to modernize and expand its wastewater facilities in the next decade,” said CBU Director Vic Kelson in a news release. “These proposed rate changes will allow CBU to provide wastewater services for our growing community and improve our operating efficiency, reducing electricity consumption and protecting our environment for years to come.”

The board will consider the subcommittee recommendations regarding the proposed rate changes September 3.

If approved, the Common Council will consider the rate changes September 4-18.