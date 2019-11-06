Bloomington seeking housing developers for project

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The city of Bloomington is looking for housing developers interested in a workforce housing development near the upcoming Switchyard Park. The new development would be housed on 1.5 acres of city-owned property adjacent to the new 65-acre park. The lease for the current tenant, the Night Moves club, expires at the end of the year. Plans for the property include affordable housing, environmental stability and economic development.

The city’s Request for Information could include proposals for several options, including senior housing and low-income. The project could also be developed as rental units and for various sizes, including studios to multiple bedroom units. The city is asking for proposals, including at least 99-year terms of affordability, along with retail or commercial ground floor development.

“As Switchyard Park is about to open to the public, it is exciting to have the chance to create high quality, affordable housing close to this valuable community asset and convenient to downtown,” said Mayor John Hamilton. “We look forward to identifying a developer who shares our community’s vision of long-term quality of life for folks from all walks of life.”

RFI responses are due Monday, December 9.