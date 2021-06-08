Inside INdiana Business

Board game company expanding again in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A board game and puzzle manufacturer is expanding its operations in Tippecanoe County. Ludo Fact USA LLC has announced plans to invest $11 million to upgrade equipment at its facility in Lafayette and create up to 114 jobs by the end of 2024. The company says the upgrades will allow it to increase production and support its rapidly-growing customer base in the United States.

Ludo Fact USA is a subsidiary of Germany-based Ludo Fact GmbH and was established after the parent company acquired Lafayette-based Jessup Paper in 2016. The following year, the company announced a $13 million expansion that would create 75 jobs. Ludo Fact currently employs about 110 Hoosiers.

“Located in Lafayette, Indiana, we are at the Crossroads of America, allowing us to reach the majority of our customers’ warehouse and distribution centers within two days,” Lee Ramsey, vice president of sales for Ludo Fact USA, said in a news release. “The quality and dedication of the workforce in Lafayette has proven itself to be an asset for Ludo Fact USA and our customers.”

Ludo Fact manufactures board games, jigsaw puzzles, and various packaging products such as rigid boxes and slipcases for the gaming industry. The company says its sales increased by more than 50% last year and as a result, it added a second shift in Lafayette, hired 30 new employees, and leased an additional 48,000-square-foot warehouse adjacent to its 65,000-square-foot production facility.

The company says it is currently hiring for production staff.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered Ludo Fact up to $825,000 in conditional tax credits, which the company will not be eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs. Additional incentives will be considered by Tippecanoe County officials.