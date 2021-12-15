Inside INdiana Business

State board of education approves Indiana GPS indicators

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana State Board of Education has approved a set of indicators that will be used to measure school performance. The indicators will be incorporated into the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed, or Indiana GPS, dashboard, which was established following the passage of a bill earlier this year by the state legislature.

The Indiana Department of Education says the indicators align with the Indiana GPS characteristics outlined earlier this year. The indicators include metrics such as kindergarten readiness, the number of students who are progressing toward proficiency in literacy by the end of grade three, English/language arts and math proficiency, graduation pathway completion and career exploration.

See the proposed K-8 indicators by clicking here.

See the proposed grade 9-12 indicators by clicking here.

“Students are so much more than a single test score,” Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner said in written remarks. “To provide a more holistic view of school performance, the creation of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed dashboard will offer a robust, transparent and nimble system that showcases outcomes that matter most to student success throughout their educational journey. Our team looks forward to continuing to actively engage with people across Indiana to capture the best indicators that create a pathway for growth and prosperity for our students.”

The IDOE says more innovative indicators will be developed through a research and development process that will take place over several years through engagement with teachers, students, families and other community partners.

“Indiana GPS is a bold new framework that goes beyond test scores in assessing student performance,” said Governor’s Workforce Cabinet Executive Director PJ Mcgrew. “The dashboard builds off the state’s Graduation Pathways to define the key characteristics crucial to a Hoosier students’ success throughout their K-12 journey and into their post high-school aspirations.”

The IDOE says it will continue to refine the indicators and begin to build the public dashboard. You can learn more about the dashboard by clicking here.