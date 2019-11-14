Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly launch heart failure study

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) and Germany-based Boehringer Ingelheim are launching EMPULSE, the sixth phase III study in the Jardiance heart failure program. The study will analyze the effect of Jardiance on heart failure outcomes when given to people hospitalized for any type of acute heart failure event once they have been stabilized.

Jardiance is a prescription medicine used with diet and exercise to lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes. It is also used to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes who have known cardiovascular disease.

The two companies restructured their working relationship to focus in on Jardiance last month and have been collaborating on the drug since 2011.

The study will include participants both with and without type 2 diabetes.

According to Lilly, heart failure contributes to one in nine deaths and is a leading cause of hospitalization in America. The EMPULSE study strives to see whether Jardiance has the potential to improve outcomes in this population.

“We are particularly delighted to announce the addition of EMPULSE as the first-ever study to assess the effects of Jardiance in people who have been hospitalized for acute heart failure,” said Mohamed Eid, M.D., M.P.H., M.H.A., vice president, Clinical Development & Medical Affairs, Cardio-Metabolism & Respiratory Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “The study aims to address an unmet need and is an important addition to our broad and comprehensive heart failure program.”