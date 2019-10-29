Boman named Indiana’s Spanish Teacher of the Year

ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Spanish lecturer at Trine University in Angola Ana Boman is receiving recognition. The Indiana Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese has named Boman its 2019 Indiana Outstanding Spanish Teacher of the Year in the University category.

The AATSP honors the achievements of AATSP members with an annual awards ceremony. The awardees are honored during the AATSP Annual Conference and receive a plaque and a check for $500.

Boman will now go on to represent the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portugese at the Indiana Foreign Language Teachers Association congress with the opportunity to be named 2019 Indiana Foreign Language Teacher of the Year.

She will compete with the Teachers of the Year in other languages, 2020 Central States Teacher of the Year and 2020 American Council of Teaching Foreign Languages National Teacher of the Year.

“Her dedication and passion for teaching Spanish and art, her motivation to engage students with community service, her cultural trips with students and her involvement with students’ success and advancement were evident in her dossier,” said Israel Fernando Herrera, vice president of AATSP Indiana and chair of the organization’s Recognition and Distinction Committee.

The award ceremony will be held November 2, at 10 a.m. at the Sheraton Hotel Indianapolis.