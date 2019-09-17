Boone County Economic Development Corp. to host job fair in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Boone County Economic Development Corp. will Wednesday host a job fair at Zionsville Town Hall. Officials say participating employers are looking to fill over 800 positions, with opportunities in purchasing, human resources, retail and production, among others.

”We invite job seekers to come interact with employers from across Boone County who are hiring for a variety of positions,” said Boone EDC Executive Director Molly Whitehead in a news release. “Hosting job fairs twice a year is just one way that the Boone EDC is providing tangible workforce solutions in our community.”

Companies at the fair are seeking full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal employees. The job fair is free and open to the public. No registration is required for job seekers.

The following companies will be in attendance at the Boone County Job Fair:

Allied Universal Security

Aspire Indiana

Aurora Parts and Accessories

Case New Holland

Control Tech Heating & Air Conditioning

Denny’s

DS Smith

Elwood Staffing

Gander Outdoors / Camping World

GetGo Cafe

Hachette Book Group

Ken’s Foods

Opus Packaging

RLTurner

Spherion

Staffing Resources

Suburban Home Healthcare

US Corrugated

Witham Health Services

Work One

XPO

Zionsville Community Schools

The job fair will run from 4 p.m. -7 p.m. at Zionsville Town Hall.

For a full list of positions available and more information, click here.