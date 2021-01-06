Boone County lands CBD oil development, research firm

LEBANON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Carmel-based Agrozen Life Sciences says it intends to open a new facility in Boone County, where it plans to expand the development and research of cannabidiol oil, or more commonly known as CBD oil. The company says the new location in Lebanon will allow it to combine office space, laboratories and R&D under one roof.

CBD oil is extracted from the hemp plant and is used in a variety of ways, including beauty care supplies and edible products.

Last fall, Agrozen received certification from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to run an analytical hemp testing laboratory.

Farmers are required to have their hemp crops tested before harvest to make sure it does not exceed the legal limit of tetrahydrocannabinol. THC is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects.

Hemp production in Indiana is licensed to some 280 growers who farm more than 8,900 acres of the crop.