Boone County links job seekers to local companies

LEBANON (Inside INdiana Business) — Boone County is trying to make it easier to connect job seekers with companies trying to fill vacancies. The Boone County Economic Development Corp. has launched a website to help match people with career opportunities in the county.

The website, www.WorkInBoone.com, features an interactive map that helps job seekers to filter companies by industry.

“We are often asked where people can go to find jobs in Boone County. Before now, there was not a one-stop shop,” said Molly Whitehead, Boone EDC executive director.

Boone EDC says the job site is a free resource for Boone County employers trying to recruit workers. Whitehead says the website links job seekers directly to a company’s employment website or an email address.