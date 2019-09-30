Bottleworks announces new retail tenants

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The culinary, arts and entertainment hub, Bottleworks, has announced its first retail tenants. Locally owned Pumkinfish and Detroit-based Good Neighbor will fill spots in the Massachusetts Avenue development.

Pumkinfish is currently located on Massachusetts Avenue and provides a collection of gifts from across the world. Will Acton opened the shop in 2017 to offer artisinal items and upscale gifts inspired by locales he’s visited while travelling the world. The new location in The Garage will focus on curating works by Indiana artists.



“This concept will bring all walks of life together, and whether tourists or locals, each time they come, they will have a different experience every time, which is truly unique,” said Acton.

Good Neighbor first opened in November 2018 in Detroit, Michigan and offers apparel and goods from several brands, including many made in the US and from small batch manufacturers. “This is an incredible opportunity to introduce brands we love to a new city as we continue to grow and reach more people throughout the Midwest,” said Good Neighbor owner Carli Goltowski. The 2,000 square foot location is set to open in Phase 1 of Bottleworks in Summer 2020.