Bottleworks tenant list continues to grow

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The developers of the $300 million Bottleworks District project in downtown Indianapolis are adding to a growing list of retail tenants. Set to open later this year, the redevelopment of the former Coca-Cola bottling plant will now include Becker Supply Co., The Woodhouse Day Spa and The W Nail Bar.

The Garage at the Bottleworks District will serve as the first permanent space for Becker Supply Co. The company, which most recently had a pop-up shop at the Fashion Mall at Keystone on the city’s north side (pictured), offers clothing and personal care items with the mission of planting a tree for every purchase made.

“We are very community-driven, and we believe Bottleworks will be a place for the culture of Indianapolis to grow and thrive,” said Leena Becker, co-owner of Becker Supply Co. “We want our community to play a role in our decisions as a small business, and vice versa, by inspiring adventure and smart environmental choices within the wider world.”

The Woodhouse Day Spa is adding to its central Indiana footprint, which includes locations in Carmel, Fishers and Zionsville. The W Nail Bar, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, will open its first Hoosier location at Bottleworks. The company also has locations in Texas and the Washington D.C. metro area.

The first phase of the Bottleworks project is slated to open this fall. You can learn more about the redevelopment effort by clicking here.