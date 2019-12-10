Hilton boutique hotel to go up in Fishers’ Nickel Plate District

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A five-story, 116-room, boutique hotel is coming to Fishers.

The $21 million project is slated for construction in the city’s downtown Nickel Plate District.

The Hotel Nickel Plate, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton, also has plans to feature a full-service restaurant on the first floor and access to the Nickel Plate Trail, a pedestrian trail replacing a former railroad route.

The hotel is a joint effort from Indianapolis-based Browning Investments, Dora Hotel Co. and Fishers government.

The hotel is part of a major development announced in December 2018. The development includes a new six -story, 180,000-square-foot building anchored by a headquarters for First Internet Bank, a 237-unit multifamily development by CRG, and the rehabilitation of three historic buildings in downtown Fishers.

“Downtown Fishers is quickly becoming the heart of our community, showcasing the vibrancy of the community alongside growing and entrepreneurial companies,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness in a statement. “Hotel Nickel Plate will create another iconic destination downtown where residents, visitors, businesses, and more come together to enjoy all that downtown and the Nickel Plate Trail has to offer. We’re grateful to Browning and Dora Hotel Company for bringing our vision to light.”