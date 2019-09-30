Wheelchair lift maker to hold grand opening on global HQ

by: Merritt McLaughlin

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — State, local and company officials on Tuesday will gather to cut the ribbon on BraunAbility’s new 18,000-square-foot global headquarters in Carmel.

The company has hired 25 employees and plans to fill more positions. 

Elaine Bedel, Indiana Economic Development Corp. president, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard and executives from BraunAbility will speak at the grand opening ceremony.  Remarks will begin at 1 p.m.

BraunAbility, which makes wheelchair accessible vehicles and wheelchair lifts, announced plans in February to expand its operations in Indiana, investing $7.5 million and creating 68 new jobs in to meet demand for its products.

The company is slated to start construction on its 20,000-square-foot research, development and technology center in Carmel next year.

