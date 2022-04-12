Inside INdiana Business

Bridge Builder Award winner unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indianapolis-based TechPoint Foundation for Youth has named the Informatics Diversity-Enhanced Workforce program the recipient of this year’s Bridge Builder Award. The program, housed at the Indiana University School of Informatics and Computing at IUPUI, will receive the award next week during the TechPoint Mira Awards.

TechPoint says the award “recognizes visionary leaders who are helping underserved student populations in Indiana gain access to experiential learning opportunities that inspire the pursuit of STEM careers.”

iDEW provides tech skills education and career opportunities to girls and students of color at eight Indianapolis high schools. TechPoint says of the more than 2,500 students who have taken part in the program, nearly 80% are pursuing STEM degrees.

“iDEW’s mission falls directly in line with our Foundation’s vision of ensuring access to STEM learning and career opportunities for young Hoosiers who haven’t been proportionally represented in Indiana’s tech workforce,” George Giltner, chief executive officer of the foundation, said in written remarks. “Their team is dedicated to this important work and are truly deserving of this award.”

This will be the second Mira Award presented to iDEW; the program received the Tech Educator of the Year Award in 2018.

You can learn more about the iDEW program by clicking here.

The 2022 Mira Awards will be presented during TechPoint’s annual gala on April 23. At the event, the foundation says it will launch a fundraising campaign to expand its State Robotics Initiative into the classroom.