British bikes joining beers at Sun King downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – A new addition is coming to Sun King Brewery downtown, the state’s first Triumph motorcycle dealership. Triumph Indianapolis will lease 4,500 feet of space in the brewery and tap room to offer a full line of Triumph motorcycles, clothing, parts and accessories, along with a service department and a local coffee shop.

Vintage, classic and used motorcycles will be on display, and some will be up for sale. The business will officially open in Jan. 2020.

“Triumph Indianapolis conducted an exhaustive search for the ideal space to build a destination dealership and we could not be more excited about our location and its proximity to Sun King Brewery. We’re very pleased to be a part of the emerging Cole Noble neighborhood and the resurgence of the immediate downtown area,” said Paul Warrenfelt, president of Triumph Indianapolis. “

Triumph Indianapolis is planning a “Best of British” event from 7-10 pm Saturday, Nov. 23 at the brewery to preview the 2020 models. Click here to register to attend the event.