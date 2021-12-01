Inside INdiana Business

Brownstown company moving to industrial park

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — An excavation and concrete business in Jackson County is making a big move. S&J Excavation and Concrete LLC, which previously operated out of the owners’ home, plans to invest up to $1 million to set up shop at the Brownstown Industrial Park.

The company was founded by Shanty and Jeremy Morrow in 2016. Jeremy Morrow tells The Tribune in Seymour that the company has grown beyond their home.

In an email to Inside INdiana Business, Morrow said the investment figure is just an estimate as the company is still finalizing plans.

The company is looking to construct two buildings in the industrial park. One would house the company’s corporate offices and a shop for working on and repairing equipment. The other would serve as a storage facility.

Morrow says the company doesn’t plan on adding jobs as a specific result of the expansion, but the company is currently looking to hire more employees. He says a time frame for completing the expansion is not known.

The Tribune reports the Brownstown Town Council approved the naming of the street in the industrial park that will lead to the company’s new location to Veterans Drive.