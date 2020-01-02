Businesses using more solutions for cybersecurity

JASPER, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — As we enter a new decade, cybersecurity is becoming a larger priority for businesses around the world. Jasper-based Matrix Integration LLC says businesses are employing various types of solutions in order to prevent cyberattacks, which it says are among the fastest growing crimes worldwide. Reggie Gresham, vice president of sales and marketing for Matrix, says the increased need for cybersecurity is based on the growing importance of data.

In an interview with Inside INdiana Business, Gresham talked about some of the biggest cybersecurity issues companies are facing.

“One is more internal: education for employees about dos and don’ts of specifically email and attachments that come in,” said Gresham. “The second one is more around third-party associations or companies that are doing business with you, making sure you’re protected and only grant them access just to internet access only and not your network.”

Matrix Integration says it expects a number of solutions to become more deeply embedded in businesses’ cybersecurity efforts. Among them are multifactor authentication and cloud-based identity-as-a-service (IDaaS) subscription options to help verify who is trying to gain access to a company’s network.

“The multifactor authentication piece is probably the flagship piece out there,” Gresham said. “You want to have multiple levels of granting access to your network. The days are gone where we just send you a password and you change that out every 30 days. The other thing is, being able to be notified not once (a hacker) is on your street but before they event get to your street is the huge piece of saying, ‘Hey, this looks like it’s something that shouldn’t be there. We’re seeing a lot of different anomalies with this particular request…we’re going to quarantine this over here until you bring notification to us that this is a good one or not.'”

He says the IDaaS subscription services is among the next big era of solutions to help prevent cyberattacks. Other solutions being employed include artificial intelligence and single sign-on solutions.

Matrix cites a survey from global specialist insurer Hiscox that says illegal breeches had an average cost of $200,000 per incident. You can view Matrix Integration’s full list of solutions by clicking here.