Butler appoints interim business school dean

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Butler University has appointed Hilary Buttrick interim dean of the Lacy School of Business (LSB). Buttrick has served as an associate dean at the school since January 2020.

Butler’s Provost Kate Morris made the announcement on Tuesday.

“Hilary’s time as an associate dean has prepared her to lead LSB through an important transitional period. She has been an excellent advocate for our students and faculty, for LSB, and for Butler. I look forward to seeing all she is able to accomplish as she steps into the role of interim dean,” said Morris.

During her eight years with Butler, Buttrick served as assistant, and then associate professor of Business Law. She also served as the chair of the Department of Economics, Law and Finance from June 2017 through June 2019, and as an interim associate dean from July 2019 through December 2019.

“I am honored to serve the LSB in this interim capacity. During my time at Butler, it has been a daily privilege to work with our students, faculty, and staff. I look forward to continuing these relationships as we explore new ways to partner with the business community to deliver a world-class business education,” said Buttrick.

As associate dean in the LSB, the university says Buttrick worked with faculty to develop a revised faculty governance structure, led college-wide faculty development programming, and contributed to LSB’s accreditation efforts. She also served on the LSB Strategic Planning Committee, President Danko’s Faculty Advisory Group and LSB’s Undergraduate Assurance of Learning Committee, among others.