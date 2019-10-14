Butler University extends president’s contract

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The contract of Butler University President James Danko has been extended by the university’s Board of Trustees. Danko’s contract now runs through August 2024. He was inaugurated in 2011 as the school’s 21st president.

“Jim Danko exemplifies the kind of leadership that makes our university so special, with a style we have all become familiar with: extremely high expectations of himself and others, nonstop forward momentum, and the empowerment of others to develop new ideas and run with them,” Board Chair Jatinder-Bir “Jay” Sandhu said.

Danko is credited with reinforcing the university’s administrative and academic leadership teams, along with creating an incentive system to encourage innovation and equity on campus. Butler has also experienced fundraising increases, new degree programs and joined the BIG EAST Athletic Conference during Danko’s tenure.

Danko also recently announced the launch of Butler Beyond, a $250 million comprehensive fundraising campaign to strengthen undergraduate education and learning opportunities. The launch also included breaking ground on the new Sciences Complex.



“This resource will not only directly benefit Butler students and community members,” Danko says. “It will play a key role in supporting ‘brain gain’ in our region.”