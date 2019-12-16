1  of  42
Closings
Caesars Southern Indiana now open

Inside INdiana Business

by: Reed Parker, Inside INdiana Business

ELIZABETH, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The new $90 million Caesars Southern Indiana has opened its doors in Elizabeth to officially replace the 21-year old riverboat casino operated as Horseshoe Southern Indiana. It took crews 18 months to build the new 110,000 square foot facility that combines dining, retail and entertainment.

“With completely new gaming facilities, increased amenities and new restaurant offerings, Caesars Southern Indiana will elevate the experience for our guests,” said Caesars Southern Indiana Senior Vice President and General Manager Brad Seigel. “We look forward to making each visit memorable with the exceptional service, friendly team members and thrilling gaming and entertainment that our guests have come to love at our home here in Southern Indiana.”

Some of the new amenities:

  • Variety of slot machines, poker, table games and a sportsbook
  • New food and dining area, including five restaurants
  • Volt Lounge, with live entertainment and craft cocktails
  • Laurel Lounge, VIP area with outdoor balcony
  • High Limits gaming areas with a private parlor

“The Book” sportsbook now has a permanent location in the casino and is open Monday through Friday from noon to midnight and weekends 10 a.m. to midnight. Meeting and convention spaces also underwent renovations to allow for larger groups and updated convention amenities. 

