Cafe coming to Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fort Wayne-based Conjure Coffee has announced plans for an on-site cafe in the Electric Works Innovation Center. Plans include a cafe, coffee bar and roastery in the food hall and public market section of the new development.

The 2015 founded company currently has a cafe on Columbia Avenue, just north of downtown Fort Wayne. Owner, Corey Waldron, says the cafe at Electric Works will feature a roasting theater with tiered seating allowing patrons to view the roasting process, along with a tasting room.

“This is an exceptional and unique opportunity for us, and given the site’s heritage of innovation and making things, we love the idea of the roastery inside Electric Works,” Waldron said. “As a Fort Wayne native, I love the vision for Electric Works and what it represents. I’ve also been inspired by my experiences with food halls and innovation spaces in my travels to other cities — and I’m thrilled about Electric Works bringing those experiences to our region.”

Waldron also announced last week that he had signed a lease to put a cafe and coffee bar at the Foellinger Freiman Botanical Conservatory in mid-November.