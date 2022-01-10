Inside INdiana Business

Cannabinoid products maker expanding in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Carmel-based 3C Labs LLC is looking to grow its central Indiana operations. The cannabinoid research and manufacturing company plans to invest $1.5 million to expand its three offices in Carmel and Indianapolis and create 270 jobs by the end of 2023.

3C Labs makes a variety of cannabinoid products under the 3Chi brand, including vaping products, consumables such as gummies, drinks and baked goods, and oils.

According to documents filed with the Indiana Economic Development Corp., 3C Labs expects to add 90 jobs by the end of this year. Chief Executive Officer Justin Journay tells our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal the company currently employs about 300.

3C Labs has an office near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway in Carmel, as well as two near I-69 on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The IEDC has offered 3C Labs up to nearly $3 million in conditional tax credits, which the company will not be eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs.