Canpack to host topping-off ceremony for Muncie plant

Crews will install the final steel beam for the Muncie facility during a “topping off” ceremony Wednesday. (photo courtesy of CANPACK)

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — State and local officials will Wednesday join executives from Poland-based Canpack to mark a milestone in the construction of the company’s new aluminum can manufacturing plant in Muncie.

The company will host a topping-off ceremony, which will see the final steel beam put into place for the 862,000-square-foot facility.

Canpack first announced plans for the more than $380 million facility in May 2021. The company is expected to create at least 345 jobs at the plant by the end of 2023.

In an interview on “Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick” shortly after the original announcement, Canpack U.S. Regional Manager Tom Johnson cited Indiana’s business climate as a major factor for building the facility in the Hoosier state.

“The commitment in Indiana to making sure that we’ve got folks available for the type of workforce that we need,” Johnson said. “I think we’re going to offer a very competitive wage. I think our benefits package is also extremely competitive and I think that we can really differentiate with our culture. Our culture is very much one that is centered around the customer and our employees and we believe that comes out in everything that we do.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb, Delaware County Commissioner James King, and Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour will be on hand for the ceremony.

Canpack expects the facility to be operational in the fourth quarter.