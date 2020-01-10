Carmel company moves HQ to California

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A biopharmaceutical company is diminishing its presence in Indiana. Assembly Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB) has relocated its corporate headquarters from Carmel to the San Francisco Bay Area.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it will continue to maintain an office in Carmel “for a period of time.” It is not known how many Hoosier employees are being affected by the move.

The move comes about five months after the company announced John Hutchison as its new president and chief executive officer.

Assembly Biosciences is developing a pipeline of products to treat hepatitis B, according to its website. The company’s 2018 annual report, the most recent report available, says it employed 95 workers at the end of the year.

Inside INdiana Business contacted Assembly Biosciences for further details, however a spokesperson would only refer to the SEC filing.