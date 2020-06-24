Carmel company moving HQ to Fishers

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A wireless retail business is relocating its corporate headquarters from Carmel to Fishers. Round Room Holdings Inc. has acquired the former Roche campus building in Fishers and plans to renovate the 190,000-square-foot property.

Round Room says it will occupy 120,000 square feet of the building with plans to lease the remainder of the development to tenants. The company says the move enables it to consolidate more than 200 employees from its portfolio of companies, which includes TCC, TCC Gives, Round Room Gives, Redux and Culture of Good, under one roof.

“Moving our headquarters to Fishers enables us to attract and retain top talent from across the Hoosier state, accommodate future growth plans for Round Room and its subsidiaries, and enhance our corporate culture,” said Scott Moorehead, chief executive officer of Round Room.

Round Room says its new headquarters will include a training center for up to 450 employees in its 40,000-square-foot common area, a café, fitness center, and social amenities.

“As a family-owned business that has grown up in Indiana, we’re excited to continue to invest in local resources to support our home state. The city of Fishers has been a great partner in our decision to relocate, and we’re excited to be a part of such a vibrant and entrepreneurial-minded business environment,” added Moorehead.

Round Room says its flagship company TCC is the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer. The company operates nearly 900 Verizon locations in 39 states, including 79 in Indiana.