Carmel energy company expanding

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Carmel-based company is looking to expand in Indiana and throughout the country. Skill Demand Energy, which develops and manages energy efficiency programs for utility companies and consumers, says it will invest more than $12 million to grow its operations and create a total of 250 jobs, including 80 in Indiana.

A spokesperson for Skill Demand Energy tells Inside INdiana Business about $4 million of the investment will be spent in Indiana. The company plans to occupy additional space in its current building in Carmel, as well as establish satellite offices around the state.

“We are looking at cities such as Fort Wayne, Merrillville, South Bend, and others in northern Indiana,” said Noah East, director of marketing for Skill Demand Energy. “This is because of their proximity to Illinois and Michigan, where we are also establishing a presence.”

The company says it is looking to fill a variety of positions, including direct installation, energy audit, rebate processing, customer engagement, call center, and quality control. The majority of those hired will receive on-the-job training and certification on current energy efficiency standards and best practices.

In addition to Indiana, Skill Demand Energy has offices in various locations, including Philadelphia, Boston, Detroit and Atlanta. The company says it plans to add another office in the Philadelphia/New Jersey area by the end of the year.