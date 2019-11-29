Carmel Fire HQ, museum plans move forward

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Officials in Carmel have taken the next step on a major project. Indianapolis-based Envoy Inc. has been selected as the construction management partner for the new Carmel Fire Department headquarters and museum project.

The new facility is part of Clay Township’s $60 million park and public safety improvement plan. The five-story building will house administrative offices for the fire department and the museum, as well as the Survive Alive Village, an interactive experience to educate children about fire safety.

The building will also include community gathering spaces for events and meetings.

“The new CFD headquarters and museum project is a much-needed investment in our community’s public safety facilities,” said Clay Township Board President Mary Eckard. “Our community continues to grow, and it is of utmost importance that our first responders and fire department officials are able to serve the residents efficiently and effectively.”

The project is currently in the design phase. Officials expect to break ground in the spring.