Carmel tech startup Edify Labs secures $10M in seed funding

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A software company in Carmel has closed on a $10 million round of seed funding.

Edify Labs, which also has an office in California, said the round led by San Francisco-based First Round Capital was among the four largest software seed rounds in the nation this year.

Edify provides what it calls “a Business Communications as a Service platform,” which is used to help businesses manage customer engagement and “cross-team” collaboration. The company said the funding will be used to expand its market presence and continue building its sales, marketing, development and customer success teams.

Edify was founded in 2018 by Purdue University graduates Cameron Weeks and Bracken Fields, who previously worked for Indianapolis-based Sharpen Technologies. The company launched its platform earlier this year.

“The hard truth no one has wanted to confront is that existing contact center technology lags astonishingly far behind the technology we all carry around in our pockets, and we decided that’s just not acceptable anymore,” Weeks, who serves as chief executive officer of Edify, said in a news release. “This investment underscores that Edify has developed an industry-altering platform and will enable us to continue to augment our team with the most forward-thinking leaders in machine learning, cloud computing, real-time communication, and customer experience to finally give employees and customers the technology they need and deserve.”

The funding round also included investments from Anorak Ventures, Pathbreaker Ventures, Bling Capital and Liquid 2 Ventures, all of which are also based in San Francisco, as well as Morado Venture Partners, Los Angeles-based Bonfire Ventures, and SeaLane Ventures.