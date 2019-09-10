Carr Workplaces to open new hub in Discovery Park

WEST LAFYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business)- A new co-working hub is coming to the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration at Purdue University’s Discovery Park District. Carr Workplaces says it will house more than 80 private offices, a workspace and meeting rooms as well as offer support services for tenants on all five floors of the Convergence building.

The company will use about 20,000 square feet of space in the Convergence building, and help to connect businesses to the university and its resources. The Convergence Center aims to provide an ideal location for the company’s first jump into partnering with universities.

“Carr Workplaces has a long history of providing concierge-level service to entrepreneurs, so it’s natural that we support innovation in a university environment,” said Austin Flajser, president of Carr Workplaces. “With Purdue’s international reputation for research and entrepreneurship, it’s a perfect fit for our company.”

Convergence is slated to open in 2020 at 101 Foundry Drive in West Lafayette.