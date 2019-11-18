Cathedral freezes tuition again

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Cathedral High School in Indianapolis said its tuition next school year will stay at 2018/19 rates for the second year in a row.

President Rob Bridges said the school is committed to keeping tuition “as affordable as possible by either continuing the tuition freeze over multiple years or by keeping any increases as low as possible.”

Cathedral’s Board of Directors approved the 2020/21 tuition freeze at its November meeting, keeping Cathedral’s tuition at $15,765.

“Thanks to the generosity of our Cathedral community, families can rest assured students will receive the same exceptional, faith-based education next year that they’ve always received and not have to worry about an increase in tuition,” says Bridges. “Cathedral is blessed to be able to provide families with this peace of mind.”