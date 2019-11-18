Catholic Charities to celebrate 100 years

The event will begin with a Mass at Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral in Indianapolis. (photo courtesy of Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Secretariat of Catholic Charities in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis is marking a milestone. The organization will celebrate 100 years of providing services for people in need in central Indiana this week.

Catholic Charities will host a special liturgy and dinner Wednesday to mark the occasion. The event will feature a keynote address from Sr. Donna Markum, the first female president of Catholic Charities USA.

Catholic Charities said the event will “celebrate a century of impact across Central and Southern Indiana and ensure the continued work for the poor and vulnerable.”

The organization says it serves more than 210,000 people across its five agencies every year with help from its staff of 150 and some 3,000 volunteers.