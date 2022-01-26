Inside INdiana Business

Center Grove to cut ribbon on Emergency Ops Center

GREENWOOD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Center Grove Community School Corp. in Greenwood will Thursday cut the ribbon on the new Center Grove Emergency Operations Center. The district says the center facilitates collaboration to increase public safety for its schools and the surrounding community.

The facility will serve as the headquarters and a live monitoring space for the Center Grove Police Department. Additionally, it includes Station 254, a full-service fire station shared between the White River Township and Bargersville fire departments.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department will also operate a satellite office at the center.

The Emergency Operations Center is located at 2309 S. Morgantown Rd. in Greenwood. The ribbon cutting and open house is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday.