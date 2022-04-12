Inside INdiana Business

CenterPoint Energy to install smart meters

Three million of Itron’s Intelis natural gas smart meters will be installed among CenterPoint Energy’s customer base. (photo courtesy of Itron Inc.)

STATEWIDE (Inside INdiana Business) – Texas-based CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is planning to further modernize its natural gas distribution system. The utility, which has a major presence in Indiana, has contracted with Washington-based Itron Inc. (Nasdaq: ITRI) to install three million natural gas ultrasonic smart meters.

The utility says the smart meters will improve safety and service, as well as distribution system reliability and efficiency for customers, which includes users in Indiana. CenterPoint provides power to more than seven million customers throughout Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas.

“CenterPoint Energy has set clear priorities to invest in our natural gas system to drive safety and reliability, while also advancing the transition to a cleaner energy future,” said Trey Kuchar, senior vice president of natural gas for CenterPoint Energy. “The Itron Intelis natural gas smart meters will not only support a more modern and resilient network for enhanced safety and reliability, but they will also help reduce our field visits and related vehicle carbon emissions. These natural gas smart meters are a win-win for our customers and the environment.”

Itron says the Intelis meters can take highly accurate ultrasonic measurements, providing customers with data about their natural gas consumption that will enable them to better manage, budget and conserve their energy usage. In addition, utilities can collect data and alerts from meters throughout their distribution systems, which could help identify potential problems.

“We are excited to collaborate with CenterPoint Energy to deploy Itron’s next-generation Intelis natural gas smart metering solution, which has already surpassed 500,000 shipments to utilities in North America,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of networked solutions at Itron. “We look forward to expanding this solution at CenterPoint Energy and delivering unparalleled levels of operational excellence and safety; it will not only enable CenterPoint Energy with two-way communication for monitoring and billing their natural gas assets but will enhance intelligence capability across distribution networks.”

Itron says the smart meters also include an automatic shutoff valve that can be configured to shut off automatically in the event of high flow or high temperature.