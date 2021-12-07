Inside INdiana Business

Central Indiana BBB president resigns

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The president and chief executive officer of Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana, Tim Maniscalo, is resigning. The BBB says it has appointed Chief Operating and Financial Officer Cathy Armour as its interim president and CEO.

Maniscalo led the BBB for eight years. During his tenure, he revived BBB’s Torch Awards to publicly recognize exemplary businesses and charities within the local community and established the Better Business Bureau Foundation Serving Indiana to strengthen the bureau’s public outreach through educational programs and services.

“We very much appreciate Tim’s commitment to raising awareness surrounding BBB’s mission and services for the past eight years,” said Central Indiana BBB Board Chairman Tom Sponsel. “During a time when marketplace trust is needed most, his advocacy brought about positive changes in our community.”

The BBB says its board of directors has established a search committee to find its next CEO.

The BBB Serving Central Indiana serves 46 counties.