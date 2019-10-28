Central Indiana Corporate Partnership names board chair

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Central Indiana Corporate Partnership has named a longtime member as its new chair of the board of directors. PNC regional president of Central and Southern Indiana, Connie Bond Stuart, was chosen as the new chair. She has served as a member of the CICP board of directors since 2011, and also has served as a CICP executive committee member and treasurer of the organization.

Bond Stuart succeeds former Roche Diagnostics president and chief executive officer Jack Phillips, who served as chair since 2018.

“It is an honor for me to serve as chair of an organization that brings together a dynamic group of motivated leaders,” said Bond Stuart. “The game-changing work of CICP and its initiatives fuel new, innovative opportunities, which advance our industries, bolster our workforce and spark collaborative new enterprises for our region and state.”

Bond Stuart is past chair and also current member of the executive committee and the board of the Indy Chamber of Commerce.