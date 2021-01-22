Central Indiana home construction permits hit 12-year high

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis says the number of single-family building permits in 2020 reached a level not seen since 2008.

Homebuilders applied for 8,669 permits in the nine-county area of central Indiana, a 24% increase over 2019 levels.

During the month of December, 788 permits were filed, an 82% increase compared to the same period a year earlier.

“We have concluded this unprecedented year with significant growth in new home construction,” said Steve Lains, chief executive officer of the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis (BAGI). “Other than the slight stall we saw in March and April, the demand for new housing has consistently surpassed expectations throughout the year.”

Lains says BAGI is optimistic about 2021 as demand does not show signs of easing.

Of the nearly 8,700 permits issued in the nine-county region, Hamilton County led with 2,607 housing permits.