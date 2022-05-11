Inside INdiana Business

Central Indiana home prices rise, sales drop in April

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based F.C. Tucker Co. says central Indiana continued to see an increase in home prices and housing inventory in April. However, pended home sales in the 16-county region dropped 5.4% compared to the same month in 2021.

Tucker says the average home sale price in April was $309,856, marking a 10.5% increase over April 2021. Available housing inventory also rose 8.5%.

But, only 3,820 homes were purchased in central Indiana last month, compared to 4,039 sold in April of last year.

“The continued rise in home prices and increase in inventory indicates a steady seller’s market in April, F.C. Tucker CEO Jim Litten said in written remarks. “The increase in inventory was met with an increase of demand from buyers looking to lock in low interest rates in this fast-moving residential real estate market.”

The company says year-to-date, central Indiana home sale prices have risen 13.2%. Decatur County has seen the highest average year-to-date price increase at 32.2%.

F.C. Tucker has 35 affiliate offices in Indiana, in addition to 13 Indianapolis-area offices.