Central Indiana home sales climb in October

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The number of home sales in central Indiana continued climbing for October. F.C. Tucker Co. says pended home sales rose 8.7% last month, compared to the same period last year. The average year-to-date home price increased to $225,006.

The company says 3,326 homes were purchased in the 16-county region last month, up from 3,059 sold in October 2018. Of the counties tracked by F.C. Tucker, Boone County showed the most growth in homes sold with a more than 40% increase in October 2019 compared to October 2018.

Jackson County pended sales, however, decreased with 9.1 percent fewer homes sold last month compared to October 2018.

“Buyer demand continues to exceed available inventory in central Indiana, resulting in a continued increase in home sales and prices for October,” said Jim Litten, chief executive officer of F.C. Tucker Co. “While we may see a slight decrease around the holidays, we anticipate this strong seller’s market to continue through the new year.”