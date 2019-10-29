Central Indiana home sales jump in September

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The number of home sales in central Indiana jumped double digits last month. F.C. Tucker Co. says pended home sales rose 14.1% in September, compared to the same month last year. The average year-to-date home price increased 5.1% to $225,321.

The company says 3,500 homes were purchased in the 16-county region last month, up from 3,068 sold in September 2018. Of the counties tracked by F.C. Tucker, nine saw decreases in home sales with Putnam County leading the way at 21.6%, followed by Hancock County at 11.8%.

“The seller’s market was alive and well in central Indiana in September,” said Jim Litten, chief executive officer of F.C. Tucker. “Homes continue to leave the market quickly due to increased buyer demand, and we anticipate the strong market to continue through the end of the year.”

F.C. Tucker says the number of active listings dropped 4% in September to 6,646. Montgomery and Morgan counties saw the biggest drops in active listings at 22.4% and 18.8%, respectively.