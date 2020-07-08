CentraSep Technologies expanding in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – A Michigan-based fluid separation technology company is growing its operations in Noblesville. Trucent says it is investing $2 million to expand its CentraSep Technologies subsidiary’s presence in the Hamilton County city and create nearly a dozen jobs.

The company says it will occupy 44,000 square feet of space in a new building on Bergen Boulevard, where its current 18,000-square-foot facility is also located. The 11 new jobs will add to CentraSep’s existing 18 employees.

Additionally, Trucent is planning to invest $2 million over the next three years to match its continued growth.

“Deciding to keep our roots here in the Noblesville was made very simple given the amount of effort from the city,” said Jeff Beattey, vice president of the Trucent CentraSep Technologies group. “The City of Noblesville engaged in extensive personal outreach to discuss our needs and has been doing everything in their power to streamline the building process. The city’s commitment to our business puts us in a great position to grow and bring new jobs to the community.”

In addition to support from the city, Trucent says its decision to expand in Noblesville was based on location and proximity to its key suppliers and customers.

The company expects to open in early 2021.