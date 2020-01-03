CEO: Acquisition supports Easterseals’ mission

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The chief executive officer of Easterseals Crossroads in Indianapolis says the organization’s third acquisition is part of an ongoing effort to address a lack of funding. Easterseals last year acquired Brownsburg-based manufacturer Techna-Fit, though financial details were not disclosed.

Patrick Sandy says bringing Techna-Fit into the organization’s Crossroads Industrial Services division would provide a margin to support Easterseals’ efforts to support people with disabilities.

In an interview on Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick, Sandy said Techna-Fit had multiple potential buyers.

“We had them come to Easterseals Crossroads and see our industrial service division and see what we were doing in terms of supporting folks with disabilities and the number of people that are actually working there,” said Sandy. “And they say, when they left the building, they made the decision to sell the company to us because not only was it going to allow an opportunity to continue their legacy, but it was going to move to a higher cause where it could support people with disabilities.”

Techna-Fit manufactures high-performance hose and fittings for all applications, such as brake and clutch line kits for cars, motorcycles and ATVs, according to the company’s website.

Easterseals made its first acquisition in 2013, when it purchased document scanning company eLucida Imaging and rebranded it as Crossroads Document Services. In 2017, the organization acquired the pressure switch product line of Illinois-based A.J. Antunes & Co.

Crossroads Industrial Services, according to its website, provides a variety of services, including supply chain management, manufacturing and assembly, packaging and fulfillment and document scanning. The organization says it serves entrepreneurs launching a new product, established companies looking to outsource assembly services or government entities seeking broader support.

Sandy said the organization’s effort with the acquisitions is unique in Indiana.

“It’s really built on the model of being a social enterprise. So we’re providing opportunities to support our cause, our value, our mission and we’re doing that by generating income ourselves to do that.”