Chamber launches ‘Accelerating Indiana Vision’ initiative

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has launched an initiative designed to help the state enhance its economic competitiveness. The chamber says the $2 million Accelerating Indiana Vision 2025+ initiative includes immediate economic recovery plans for the state, as well as a more long-term economic vision.

The chamber says the COVID-19 pandemic has provided an opportunity to “meet a critical need in reshaping the state’s economic future.”

“It’s not enough for Indiana to simply ‘recover’ and try to get back to where it was prior to March 2020,” Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Brinegar said in a news release. “Standing still in today’s world is falling behind. We must elevate our performance and help ensure a future that is filled with opportunities for success for businesses and individuals.”

As part of the initiative, a 37-person statewide task force has been formed to develop short-term programs and research based on the events of the last year. The group, led by Ginovus Executive Managing Director Larry Gigerich, will also work to form a new long-term vision for the state.

The chamber says the initiative will include major research studies on energizing the state’s entrepreneurial and business startup climate, automation and intelligence impacts and opportunities, as well as learning loss and innovations in K-12 education.

The initiative will also have a focus on employer and employee programs and services.

“This is the perfect time for Indiana to adjust to further take advantage of its assets and, most importantly, shore up its areas in need of improvement,” said Gigerich. “The Indiana Chamber has a successful history of leading the planning and execution of such efforts. I look forward to working with this distinguished group and the Chamber team to continue that tradition.”

You can learn more about Accelerating Indiana Vision 2025+ by clicking here.