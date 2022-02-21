Inside INdiana Business

Chamber names ‘Best Places to Work in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has released its annual list of the “Best Places to Work in Indiana” for 2022. A total of 125 businesses representing more than 35 cities and towns throughout the state are included in this year’s list. The honorees are compiled by the Workforce Research Group and determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys.

The rankings of the companies on the “Best Places to Work” list will be unveiled at an awards event on May 12.

“Best Places to Work in Indiana not only recognizes our state’s outstanding employers, but also sets a high standard for other Hoosier companies by encouraging them to realize the importance of evaluating their own workplace,” Indiana Chamber Chief Executive Officer Kevin Brinegar said in written remarks. “It is clear that a positive work environment makes employees more engaged in their job and in their company, which is what every employer wants and can greatly aid in employee retention – something on the minds of many businesses right now.”

The winners were split into four categories: Small companies (15-74 employees); Medium companies (75-249 U.S. employees); Large companies (between 250-999 U.S. employees); and Major companies (1,000 or more U.S. employees).

The chamber says out-of-state parent companies were eligible to participate if at least 15 full-time employees work in Indiana.

The list also includes “Hall of Fame” companies, which have been included on the list at least 60% of the time in the program’s history. Among them, Edward Jones and Katz, Sapper & Miller have been named to the list every year of the program’s existence.

The companies in this year’s “Best Places to Work in Indiana” list are listed below. The Hall of Fame companies are indicated by an asterisk.

Small Companies (15-74 U.S. employees) (53)

Company / Primary Indiana Location

ADVISA / Carmel

* Apex Benefits / Indianapolis

Artisan Electronics / Odon

Auctor Corporation / Indianapolis

Banning Engineering / Plainfield

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. / Indianapolis

BLASTmedia / Indianapolis

Bowe Digital, LLC / Kokomo

Centerfirst / Carmel

Conner Insurance / Indianapolis

Creative Works / Mooresville

Dittoe Public Relations / Indianapolis

DK Pierce & Associates / Zionsville

Donovan CPAs / Avon

ECS Solutions / Evansville

Edify / Fishers

* First Person – NFP / Indianapolis

Fleece Performance Engineering / Pittsboro

FORCE Communications, LLC / Indianapolis

General Insurance Services / Michigan City

Goelzer Investment Management / Indianapolis

INCOG BioPharma Services / Fishers

* Indesign, LLC / Indianapolis

Indiana Behavior Analysis Academy / Kokomo

Integrity Learning Center / Plainfield

Invesque / Carmel

iRiS Recruiting Solutions / Carmel

JA Benefits, LLC / Bedford

KBSO Consulting LLC / Carmel

* Leaf Software Solutions / Carmel

LHD Benefit Advisors / Indianapolis

Luther Consulting, LLC / Carmel

M D Architects, PC / Indianapolis

Magnum Logistics / Plainfield

Mainstay Property Group / Indianapolis

Mobile reCell / Fishers

netlogx / Indianapolis

Network Solutions Inc. / Granger

Powers & Sons Construction / Indianapolis

Qualifi / Indianapolis

Raybourn Group International / Indianapolis

REGO-FIX USA / Whitestown

Renovia / Indianapolis

Sponsel CPA Group, LLC / Indianapolis

Starin Marketing / Chesterton

Steinberger Construction, Inc. / Logansport

The International Center / Indianapolis

The Mattison Corporation / Indianapolis

The MDC Group / Noblesville

The Mind Trust / Indianapolis

Ultimate Technologies Group / Fishers

Valve + Meter Performance Marketing / Indianapolis

Visit Indy / Indianapolis

Medium Companies (75-249 U.S. employees) (38)

Company / Primary Indiana Location

AssuredPartners / Jeffersonville

BMWC Constructors / Indianapolis

Butler, Fairman & Seufert, Inc. / Indianapolis

Community First Bank of Indiana / Kokomo

* E-gineering / Indianapolis

eimagine / Indianapolis

* Elements Financial / Indianapolis

Gibson / South Bend

Greenlight Guru / Indianapolis

Harmony Healthcare IT / South Bend

Heritage Federal Credit Union / Newburgh

HWC Engineering, Inc. / Indianapolis

Indiana Oxygen Company / Indianapolis

Interactive Digital Solutions, LLC / Noblesville

IU Credit Union / Bloomington

* J.C. Hart Company, Inc. / Carmel

Jackson Systems / Indianapolis

Lauth Group, Inc. / Carmel

Milhaus / Indianapolis

Onebridge / Zionsville

OneCause / Indianapolis

OrthoPediatrics / Warsaw

Performance Services / Indianapolis

Reis-Nichols Jewelers / Indianapolis

RQAW / Fishers

* Schmidt Associates / Indianapolis

* SEP / Carmel

Shrewsberry & Associates, LLC / Indianapolis

Springbuk / Indianapolis

The Garrett Companies / Greenwood

The Skillman Corporation / Indianapolis

True Rx Health Strategists / Washington

TrueScripts / Washington

Unified Group Services, Inc. / Anderson

United Consulting / Indianapolis

VOSS Automotive, Inc. / Fort Wayne

Weddle Bros. Construction Co., Inc. / Bloomington

Wessler Engineering / Indianapolis

Large Companies (250-999 U.S. employees) (24)

Company / Primary Indiana Location

American College of Education / Indianapolis

American Structurepoint / Indianapolis

Bloomerang / Indianapolis

* Blue & Co., LLC / Carmel

* Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company / Fort Wayne

Buckingham Companies / Indianapolis

CAPTRUST / Chesterton

Centier Bank / Merrillville

Electric Plus, Inc. / Avon

Formstack / Fishers

* FORUM Credit Union / Fishers

Horton Group / South Bend

Hylant / Multiple locations

Impact Networking, LLC / Indianapolis

IPMG / West Lafayette

* Katz, Sapper & Miller / Indianapolis

Kopka Pinkus Dolin / Indianapolis

Lochmueller Group, Inc. / Evansville

MCM CPAs & Advisors LLP / Indianapolis

Merchants Bank of Indiana / Merchants Capital / Carmel

Moser Consulting / Indianapolis

Shepherd Insurance / Carmel

* WestPoint Financial Group / Indianapolis

Zotec Partners / Carmel

Major Companies (1,000+ U.S. employees) (10)

Company / Primary Indiana Location