Chamber names ‘Best Places to Work in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has released its annual list of the “Best Places to Work in Indiana” for 2022. A total of 125 businesses representing more than 35 cities and towns throughout the state are included in this year’s list. The honorees are compiled by the Workforce Research Group and determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys.
The rankings of the companies on the “Best Places to Work” list will be unveiled at an awards event on May 12.
“Best Places to Work in Indiana not only recognizes our state’s outstanding employers, but also sets a high standard for other Hoosier companies by encouraging them to realize the importance of evaluating their own workplace,” Indiana Chamber Chief Executive Officer Kevin Brinegar said in written remarks. “It is clear that a positive work environment makes employees more engaged in their job and in their company, which is what every employer wants and can greatly aid in employee retention – something on the minds of many businesses right now.”
The winners were split into four categories: Small companies (15-74 employees); Medium companies (75-249 U.S. employees); Large companies (between 250-999 U.S. employees); and Major companies (1,000 or more U.S. employees).
The chamber says out-of-state parent companies were eligible to participate if at least 15 full-time employees work in Indiana.
The list also includes “Hall of Fame” companies, which have been included on the list at least 60% of the time in the program’s history. Among them, Edward Jones and Katz, Sapper & Miller have been named to the list every year of the program’s existence.
The companies in this year’s “Best Places to Work in Indiana” list are listed below. The Hall of Fame companies are indicated by an asterisk.
Small Companies (15-74 U.S. employees) (53)
Company / Primary Indiana Location
- ADVISA / Carmel
- * Apex Benefits / Indianapolis
- Artisan Electronics / Odon
- Auctor Corporation / Indianapolis
- Banning Engineering / Plainfield
- Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. / Indianapolis
- BLASTmedia / Indianapolis
- Bowe Digital, LLC / Kokomo
- Centerfirst / Carmel
- Conner Insurance / Indianapolis
- Creative Works / Mooresville
- Dittoe Public Relations / Indianapolis
- DK Pierce & Associates / Zionsville
- Donovan CPAs / Avon
- ECS Solutions / Evansville
- Edify / Fishers
- * First Person – NFP / Indianapolis
- Fleece Performance Engineering / Pittsboro
- FORCE Communications, LLC / Indianapolis
- General Insurance Services / Michigan City
- Goelzer Investment Management / Indianapolis
- INCOG BioPharma Services / Fishers
- * Indesign, LLC / Indianapolis
- Indiana Behavior Analysis Academy / Kokomo
- Integrity Learning Center / Plainfield
- Invesque / Carmel
- iRiS Recruiting Solutions / Carmel
- JA Benefits, LLC / Bedford
- KBSO Consulting LLC / Carmel
- * Leaf Software Solutions / Carmel
- LHD Benefit Advisors / Indianapolis
- Luther Consulting, LLC / Carmel
- M D Architects, PC / Indianapolis
- Magnum Logistics / Plainfield
- Mainstay Property Group / Indianapolis
- Mobile reCell / Fishers
- netlogx / Indianapolis
- Network Solutions Inc. / Granger
- Powers & Sons Construction / Indianapolis
- Qualifi / Indianapolis
- Raybourn Group International / Indianapolis
- REGO-FIX USA / Whitestown
- Renovia / Indianapolis
- Sponsel CPA Group, LLC / Indianapolis
- Starin Marketing / Chesterton
- Steinberger Construction, Inc. / Logansport
- The International Center / Indianapolis
- The Mattison Corporation / Indianapolis
- The MDC Group / Noblesville
- The Mind Trust / Indianapolis
- Ultimate Technologies Group / Fishers
- Valve + Meter Performance Marketing / Indianapolis
- Visit Indy / Indianapolis
Medium Companies (75-249 U.S. employees) (38)
Company / Primary Indiana Location
- AssuredPartners / Jeffersonville
- BMWC Constructors / Indianapolis
- Butler, Fairman & Seufert, Inc. / Indianapolis
- Community First Bank of Indiana / Kokomo
- * E-gineering / Indianapolis
- eimagine / Indianapolis
- * Elements Financial / Indianapolis
- Gibson / South Bend
- Greenlight Guru / Indianapolis
- Harmony Healthcare IT / South Bend
- Heritage Federal Credit Union / Newburgh
- HWC Engineering, Inc. / Indianapolis
- Indiana Oxygen Company / Indianapolis
- Interactive Digital Solutions, LLC / Noblesville
- IU Credit Union / Bloomington
- * J.C. Hart Company, Inc. / Carmel
- Jackson Systems / Indianapolis
- Lauth Group, Inc. / Carmel
- Milhaus / Indianapolis
- Onebridge / Zionsville
- OneCause / Indianapolis
- OrthoPediatrics / Warsaw
- Performance Services / Indianapolis
- Reis-Nichols Jewelers / Indianapolis
- RQAW / Fishers
- * Schmidt Associates / Indianapolis
- * SEP / Carmel
- Shrewsberry & Associates, LLC / Indianapolis
- Springbuk / Indianapolis
- The Garrett Companies / Greenwood
- The Skillman Corporation / Indianapolis
- True Rx Health Strategists / Washington
- TrueScripts / Washington
- Unified Group Services, Inc. / Anderson
- United Consulting / Indianapolis
- VOSS Automotive, Inc. / Fort Wayne
- Weddle Bros. Construction Co., Inc. / Bloomington
- Wessler Engineering / Indianapolis
Large Companies (250-999 U.S. employees) (24)
Company / Primary Indiana Location
- American College of Education / Indianapolis
- American Structurepoint / Indianapolis
- Bloomerang / Indianapolis
- * Blue & Co., LLC / Carmel
- * Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company / Fort Wayne
- Buckingham Companies / Indianapolis
- CAPTRUST / Chesterton
- Centier Bank / Merrillville
- Electric Plus, Inc. / Avon
- Formstack / Fishers
- * FORUM Credit Union / Fishers
- Horton Group / South Bend
- Hylant / Multiple locations
- Impact Networking, LLC / Indianapolis
- IPMG / West Lafayette
- * Katz, Sapper & Miller / Indianapolis
- Kopka Pinkus Dolin / Indianapolis
- Lochmueller Group, Inc. / Evansville
- MCM CPAs & Advisors LLP / Indianapolis
- Merchants Bank of Indiana / Merchants Capital / Carmel
- Moser Consulting / Indianapolis
- Shepherd Insurance / Carmel
- * WestPoint Financial Group / Indianapolis
- Zotec Partners / Carmel
Major Companies (1,000+ U.S. employees) (10)
Company / Primary Indiana Location
- ARCO Design/Build / Indianapolis
- Baker Tilly US, LLP / Indianapolis
- Bastian Solutions / Carmel
- Colliers Indianapolis / Indianapolis
- * Edward Jones / Statewide
- * Horseshoe Hammond casino / Hammond
- Jackson Lewis, P.C. / Indianapolis
- Nucor Indiana / Crawfordsville
- Protiviti / Indianapolis
- Total Quality Logistics / Indianapolis