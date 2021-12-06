Inside INdiana Business

Chamber names director of Institute for Workforce Excellence

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has selected Todd Hurst as executive director of the Institute for Workforce Excellence.

The chamber says in the newly-created role, Hurst will manage the institute’s supported programs and initiatives, including Work and Learn Indiana. He will also oversee the program’s Talent Resource Navigator, which is a web-based tool that the chamber says will be unveiled statewide early next year.

“We’re so pleased to add Todd to our team,” said Jason Bearce, vice president of education and workforce development for the Indiana Chamber. “Todd comes to us with extensive expertise spanning the full education-to-workforce pipeline and deep connections in the talent development space at both the state and regional levels.”

Hurst previously as a senior consultant for Indianapolis-based consulting firm Resultant. The chamber says he was responsible for workforce strategy development and program oversight for the public sector.

“The Chamber plays a critical role in supporting a thriving education and workforce ecosystem across Indiana,” Hurst said. “I’m excited to join the Institute’s team and look forward to working with partners across the state to drive better outcomes for individuals and employers.”

The chamber says it launched the Institute for Workforce Excellence as an umbrella initiative to leverage the organization’s reach, relationships and capacity to help employers and community partners.