Chamber names ‘Volunteers of the Year’

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has named three recipients of the 2019 Samuel C. Schlosser Volunteer of the Year award. The honorees received the award Thursday evening during the chamber’s Annual Awards Dinner in Indianapolis.

The recipients include Ginovus Executive Managing Director Larry Gigerich, Katz, Sapper & Miller Partner Donna Niesen, and Casey Stanley, vice president of marketing and business development at Muncie-based Ontario Systems.

“Whether it’s helping shape public policy at the Statehouse that impacts a company’s bottom line or being a valuable resource for our staff, Larry, Donna and Casey have truly made a difference,” Indiana Chamber Chief Executive Officer Kevin Brinegar said in a news release. “I would like to thank them and all our volunteers who share their time and talents with us. Their leadership and expertise benefit all Hoosiers as we work together to accomplish the Chamber’s mission of making Indiana a place of great prosperity.”

Gigerich serves as chair of the chamber’s Economic Development Committee. Niesen serves on the chamber’s Tax Policy Committee, while Stanley also serves as a board and committee member at the chamber.

In addition to receiving the award, the recipients will be featured in the chamber’s BizVoice magazine.

The chamber also presented the Business Leader of the Year award to Chuck Surack, founder of Fort Wayne-based Sweetwater Sound. Governor Eric Holcomb received the Government Leader of the Year award. Indianapolis entrepreneur John Thompson was given the Dynamic Leader of the Year award and the city of Plymouth was presented the Community of the Year award.