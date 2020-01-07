Chicago VC firm expands to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A Chicago-based venture capital firm is expanding by opening an office in Indianapolis. M25 says it has also hired Katie Birge, who most recently served as executive director for the Launch Indy coworking space, as associate and head of platform.

Victor Gutwein, founder and managing partner of M25, said it became obvious the firm needed a permanent presence in Indy “given our expansive Indiana-based portfolio, the rapidly-growing startup environment and our strong personal connections to the state.”

M25 says, in her new role, Birge will support the Chicago team with deal sourcing, as well as working directly with companies in the firm’s portfolio and growing regional events throughout the Midwest.

“Katie was at the top of our list in every criteria,” said Mike Asem, partner at M25. “Already well-known across the Indiana tech ecosystem, she has a strong resume working with startups and founders, is truly known as a builder of communities and will excel at launching our Indy office.”

Birge also previously served as director of the Bloomington Technology Partnership. In April, she was named Community Champion of the Year at the TechPoint Mira Awards.

M25 has invested in 10 Hoosier companies since its founding in 2015, including Pactsafe, Elate and Realync, as well as Costello and Mimir, which were each acquired in late 2019.